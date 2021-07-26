Shaw Group pleads guilty in brick plant fatality

The Shaw Group of Companies has pleaded guilty to two charges under Nova Scotia's Occupational Health and Safety Act relating to a workplace fatality last September.

Derek Hines, 41, was killed while working at the company's brick facility in Lantz, N.S., on Sept. 15, 2020.

Lawyers for the company entered guilty pleas during an appearance in Nova Scotia provincial court in Shubenacadie Monday morning.

The specific charges are that the company failed to ensure "that work was done in accordance with a written lock-out procedure established by the employer," and that the company failed "to ensure that adequate safeguards were installed on a machine."

The company is to be sentenced on Sept. 2.

