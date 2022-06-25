A shark's tail: Nova Scotia woman helps save beached blue shark

When Anna Balde went walking her puppy along Cherry Hill Beach in Nova Scotia recently, she wasn't planning to rescue a shark.

Balde said she was returning to her car when she heard a woman exclaim and saw the shark flopping around in the shallows.

Grabbing the shark by the tail end — rather than the teeth end — she managed to haul the shark into deeper water. A group of surfers used their boards to guide the shark farther out, Balde told CBC Radio's Maritime Noon guest host Brett Ruskin.

"It was dangerous and I'm happy it worked out. I'm happy I didn't get bit," she said. "I hope it doesn't happen again. I would probably do the same."

Listen to Anna Balde's full interview:

Daring N.S. woman helps rescue stranded shark by grabbing it by the tail

