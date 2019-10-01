Mint's new glow-in-the-dark coin features Canada's most famous UFO
The Shag Harbour UFO incident coin retails for $129.95 each and on Tuesday, 95% were sold
The Royal Canadian Mint has issued a glow-in-the-dark coin that captures the eerie scene more than 50 years ago when what has been officially documented as a UFO crashed into the waters off Shag Harbour in southwestern Nova Scotia.
The pure silver, rectangular-shaped coins went on sale Tuesday for $129.95 each. By Tuesday afternoon, 95 per cent of the 4,000 coins had sold.
The colourful image on the coin shows three fishermen aboard a boat, staring and gesturing as four orange lights gleam over a choppy sea.
Shine the included black-light flashlight on the coin and the ghostly image of a huge flying saucer appears to be crashing into the ocean.
Mint spokesperson Alex Reeves said 4,000 of the coins will be produced, with some of them sent to private shops for retail sales.
On the night of Oct. 4, 1967, residents called local authorities about a plane crashing into Shag Harbour. Witnesses say they watched an object about 18 metres long flying low before crashing into the water.
A rescue effort that included fishermen and the Canadian Coast Guard failed to recover debris or bodies. No planes were reported missing.
With files from David Irish
