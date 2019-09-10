Shag Harbour school has roof torn apart by Dorian
'It definitely took the brunt of the weather, there is no doubt about that,' says official
Elementary students in Shag Harbour, N.S., will be holding their gym classes outside for a while.
A large section of the roof at Evelyn Richardson Memorial Elementary School was torn off by the hurricane-strength winds of Dorian as the post-tropical storm worked its way across the Maritimes on Saturday.
"It definitely took the brunt of the weather, there is no doubt about that," said Chris Boulter, regional executive director of the Tri-County Regional Centre for Education.
The school, which is located next to the Atlantic Ocean, is ready to reopen.
"We've already worked with some contractors on working on the roof to make repairs to the gymnasium," said Boulter. "Until such time that the gym is ready to go, we would seal the gym off from the rest of the building and have physical education classes either outside, or if it is raining, inside somewhere else."
Boulter said it's fortunate the damage to the roof happened now and not during the colder months in the winter.
He said it is still too early to tell how long the repairs will take and how much it will cost.
"There is a plan to get it fixed as quickly as possible," said Boulter.
