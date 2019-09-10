Skip to Main Content
Shag Harbour school has roof torn apart by Dorian
Nova Scotia

Shag Harbour school has roof torn apart by Dorian

Elementary students in Shag Harbour, N.S., will be holding their gym classes outside for a while. A large section of the roof at Evelyn Richardson Memorial Elementary School was torn off by the hurricane-strength winds of Dorian.

'It definitely took the brunt of the weather, there is no doubt about that,' says official

Paul Palmeter · CBC News ·
Debris from the roof blew all over the grounds at Evelyn Richardson Memorial Elementary School in Shag Harbour, N.S. (Wayne Malone/Lighthouse34 Aerial Photography)

Elementary students in Shag Harbour, N.S., will be holding their gym classes outside for a while.

A large section of the roof at Evelyn Richardson Memorial Elementary School was torn off by the hurricane-strength winds of Dorian as the post-tropical storm worked its way across the Maritimes on Saturday.

"It definitely took the brunt of the weather, there is no doubt about that," said Chris Boulter, regional executive director of the Tri-County Regional Centre for Education.

The school, which is located next to the Atlantic Ocean, is ready to reopen.

"We've already worked with some contractors on working on the roof to make repairs to the gymnasium," said Boulter. "Until such time that the gym is ready to go, we would seal the gym off from the rest of the building and have physical education classes either outside, or if it is raining, inside somewhere else."

It's unclear when the repairs will be finished, or how much they'll cost. (Wayne Malone/Lighthouse34 Aerial Photography)

Boulter said it's fortunate the damage to the roof happened now and not during the colder months in the winter.

He said it is still too early to tell how long the repairs will take and how much it will cost.

The gym's roof was torn off by Saturday's storm. (Wayne Malone/Lighthouse34 Aerial Photography)

"There is a plan to get it fixed as quickly as possible," said Boulter.

