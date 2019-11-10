Coin commemorates Yarmouth cadets and the soldier who supported them

A new coin unveiled in Yarmouth, N.S., on Sunday commemorates the 10-year anniversary of the death of Sgt. Kirk Taylor, a local cadet corps volunteer who died while serving in Afghanistan.

It also commemorates the 115th anniversary of 110 Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps in the area.

Taylor, a former sea cadet in Barrington, volunteered with the Yarmouth cadet corps while serving as a reservist with the 84th Independent Field Battery, Royal Canadian Artillery.

"For us, his family, being able to be part of something like this so close to Remembrance Day, it just ensures that he's not forgotten," said Tina Smith, Taylor's mother. "And for me, I guess that's a big thing."

Sgt. Kirk Taylor was a former sea cadet in Barrington and later volunteered with 110 Army Cadet Corps in Yarmouth. He died serving with the Royal Canadian Artillery in Afghanistan.

The coins were presented at a ceremony at the Yarmouth Armouries on Sunday afternoon. They were given to current cadets, ex-members and families.

"It went very well, very humbling, very honouring, a really nice ceremony," Smith said.

Smith said her son would have been surprised about being on a coin.

"I think Kirk would have said, 'You've got to be kidding me! They're putting me on a coin?' And he would have said, 'I really don't deserve this,'" Smith said.

"Again, he was very humble. In his mind he did what he did to help without looking for anything in return."

The coin is 45 millimetres in diameter, which is considerably larger than a toonie.

Capt. Gary Hudson, the commanding officer of 110 Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps, started thinking about doing something to mark the anniversary of the corps, and Taylor's death, about a year ago.

A toonie is shown next to the commemorative coin. (Submitted by Capt. Gary Hudson)

In March, he met with John Doucette, his liaison officer between the Wedgeport legion and the cadet corp, and told him he wanted to do something special.

"He brought out the Nova Scotia Highland coin and when I saw that coin, I said that's it, that's what I want to do right there," Hudson said.

SGS Marketing of Alberta was hired to make the coins. Hudson said he had a sample by July.

"I was so impressed with the workmanship and the way Kirk's picture came out on the coin," he said.

Hudson said 400 coins were produced.

"We have a long-standing heritage and history in the Yarmouth area of a cadet unit, but we also want to commemorate and remember one of our own," he said.

Hudson said Taylor was a great guy, the kind of person "who would give the shirt off his back for you."

He said Taylor and his friend, Wayne Zwicker, another member of the 84th Independent Field Battery, worked closely with the cadets.

"They just did everything they could to make the relationship between the 84 and the corps strong," Hudson said. "[Taylor] just had a strong personality and it was in a loving way."

