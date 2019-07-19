RCMP warn public about alleged sex offender now living in Hants County

Nova Scotia RCMP are warning the public about a 27-year-old former tennis coach who will be living in Hants County as he awaits a court appearance next month on alleged sex crimes involving children.

Aaron Byron Cumberland was charged in November 2017 with luring a child, making sexually explicit material available to a child and invitation to sexual touching. At the time, he was released on conditions, which included staying in Nova Scotia and not possessing devices that could access the internet.

Before he was arrested, Cumberland worked with children as a tennis coach in the Kentville area.

Cumberland was then arrested in May 2018 trying to illegally enter the U.S. At the time, he was found with a cellphone and laptop on him.

RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said Cumberland has been in custody since his U.S. arrest.

Release conditions

Cumberland's release conditions include being subject to electronic monitoring, remaining within 100 kilometres of Windsor, having no contact with the alleged victims or anyone under the age of 18, not being allowed to have any device that can access the internet, and having a daily curfew from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Clarke said it's unusual for the police to notify the public when a person who has not been convicted is released while awaiting trial.

"We felt there would be community concern and we felt it would be better for people to be informed of the conditions the individual is on and that is his living in that community," she said.

Description of Cumberland

Cumberland is five feett seven inches tall, has a slim build, dark hair and brown eyes.

Cumberland has used multiple aliases, including Aaron Austin, Aaron-Felix Austin and the nickname Hiro.

Clarke said vigilante justice will not be tolerated.

Anyone with concerns is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment.

Cumberland is scheduled to return to provincial court Aug. 29 in Kentville.

