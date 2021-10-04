2 women sexually assaulted in separate Halifax-area incidents

Police are investigating after two women were sexually assaulted in the Halifax area over the weekend in separate situations.

The first happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday evening at Albro Lake Beach, according to a release from Halifax Regional Police.

A man approached a woman who was not known to him and touched her in a sexual manner, police said.

He is described as a white man, about 5-6 tall, medium build, with short dark hair and a full beard. He was wearing a blue jean jacket and blue jeans.

Assault happened in south end

Halifax police said the second incident happened Sunday morning between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. when a man exited a residence in the 1200 to 1300 block of Robie Street.

That area of Robie covers the intersection with University Avenue, near Dalhousie University and the IWK Health Centre.

Police said the man approached a woman, whom he did not know, who was walking on the sidewalk. He pulled her to an area on the side of the residence and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as a white man, 25 to 30 years old, with crew-cut brown hair and a full brown or black beard. He was wearing a red flannel jacket.

Investigators are asking to speak with a man who potentially witnessed the incident and yelled at the suspect.

Anyone with information about either of these incidents is asked to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), on their website or through the P3 Tips app.

