Retrial of former Halifax taxi driver accused of sexual assault continues

The retrial of a former cab driver accused of sexually assaulting a woman in his taxi continues in Halifax provincial court today.

Bassam Al-Rawi was acquitted at his first trial in March 2017. That acquittal provoked a national outcry, including street protests and complaints about the conduct of the trial judge, after he said in his ruling that "clearly, a drunk can consent."

The Crown appealed that decision and the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal subsequently ordered a new trial, citing errors the first judge made in law, including ignoring an ample amount of circumstantial evidence.

On Wednesday, the woman accusing Al-Rawi testified that she was "quite intoxicated" the night she took a taxi driven by the accused in May 2015. The woman's identity is protected by the court.

She told the court she had at least five beers, two tequila shots and a vodka drink without eating beforehand.

She recalled drinking the draft beer at a fundraising event that started at 8 p.m. and then went on to a downtown bar, where she drank the tequila and vodka.

From there, the woman's memory gets hazy.

What is known is that she ended up taking an 11-minute cab ride from the downtown bar district to the south end, far from her intended destination in the west end of Halifax.

