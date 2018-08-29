Sexual assault nurse examiner testifies at trial of ex-SMU groundskeeper

The trial of a former Saint Mary's University groundskeeper accused of raping a woman in a dorm room and filming it on his phone without her knowledge continues today in Halifax provincial court.

Matthew Percy, 35, is charged with sexual assault and voyeurism, and is facing the second of four trials involving different women. He has pleaded not guilty.

The first witness this morning is a sexual assault nurse examiner who saw the complainant in the current case the night she says she was sexually assaulted.

The complainant has testified in Halifax provincial court that Percy attacked her last September in a dorm room after they walked home from Halifax's downtown bar district.

She said Tuesday she was extremely drunk and only partly remembers what happened that night. She said she did not consent to sex and only learned last November from Halifax police that Percy had filmed it on his phone.

The woman completed her testimony late Tuesday afternoon.

Percy was acquitted earlier this month of charges involving one of those women following a trial. Allegations involving the other two women have yet to be tested in court.

The CBC's Blair Rhodes is live blogging from court. Mobile users can follow along here.