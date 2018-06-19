Skip to Main Content
Cross-examination begins in former SMU groundskeeper rape case
Nova Scotia·Live Blog

Cross-examination begins in former SMU groundskeeper rape case

Matthew Percy, 36, is accused of sexual assault causing bodily harm in relation to an incident on Dalhousie University's campus back in 2014. 

WARNING: Some of the content in the story and live blog may be disturbing

Elizabeth McMillan · CBC News ·
Matthew Percy is shown outside a Halifax provincial court courtroom on June 19, 2018. (Brian MacKay/CBC)

The defence has begun its cross-examination of a woman testifying at the trial of a Halifax man accused of a violently sexually assaulting her six years ago. 

Matthew Percy, 36, is charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm in relation to an incident on Dalhousie University's campus in 2014. He has pleaded not guilty and is being tried by judge alone in Nova Scotia Supreme Court. 

This is the third sexual assault trial for Percy, a former Saint Mary's University groundskeeper who was convicted in 2018 of sexually assaulting another woman.

On Tuesday, the complainant in the case was at times tearful as she recounted how she met Percy during a night of drinking in downtown Halifax. The woman's name is protected by a publication ban. 

In her testimony, the woman said Percy anally raped her and wouldn't stop no matter how many times she told him to. 

Percy's defence lawyer Peter Planetta began his cross-examination this morning. It could last all day. 

The CBC's Elizabeth McMillan is live blogging from court. Warning: Some of the information contained in the live blog is disturbing.

 

About the Author

Elizabeth McMillan

Elizabeth McMillan is a journalist with CBC Nova Scotia. Over the past 10 years, she has reported from the edge of the Arctic Ocean to the Atlantic Coast and loves sharing people's stories. She can be reached at elizabeth.mcmillan@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|