Cross-examination begins in former SMU groundskeeper rape case

The defence has begun its cross-examination of a woman testifying at the trial of a Halifax man accused of a violently sexually assaulting her six years ago.

Matthew Percy, 36, is charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm in relation to an incident on Dalhousie University's campus in 2014. He has pleaded not guilty and is being tried by judge alone in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

This is the third sexual assault trial for Percy, a former Saint Mary's University groundskeeper who was convicted in 2018 of sexually assaulting another woman.

On Tuesday, the complainant in the case was at times tearful as she recounted how she met Percy during a night of drinking in downtown Halifax. The woman's name is protected by a publication ban.

In her testimony, the woman said Percy anally raped her and wouldn't stop no matter how many times she told him to.

Percy's defence lawyer Peter Planetta began his cross-examination this morning. It could last all day.

The CBC's Elizabeth McMillan is live blogging from court. Warning: Some of the information contained in the live blog is disturbing.

