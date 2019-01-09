Sexual assault retrial for former Halifax cab driver continues

The second trial for a former Halifax taxi driver on a charge of sexual assault continues today in Halifax provincial court.

Bassam Al-Rawi was charged with sexual assault after an incident in his cab on May 22, 2015.

Al-Rawi was acquitted at his first trial in March 2017. That acquittal provoked a national outcry, including street protests and complaints about the conduct of the trial judge, after he said in his ruling that "clearly, a drunk can consent."

The case involves an 11-minute cab ride the woman took from the downtown bar district to the south end, far from her intended destination.

On Tuesday, Halifax Regional Police Const. Monia Thibault described to the court finding a sexual assault complainant passed out and mostly naked in the back seat of a taxi when she arrived on scene that May morning in 2015.

