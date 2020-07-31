Sexual assault reported at Point Pleasant Park

Halifax Regional Police are turning to the public for help in identifying a suspect after a sexual assault was reported at Point Pleasant Park on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the park at 12:20 p.m. They said a man approached a woman he didn't know near the Young Avenue entrance and attempted to touch her in a sexual manner.

The suspect is described as a man with a dark complexion in his late 20s or early 30s with a slim build. He is about five-foot-eight with a closely shaved beard.

Police said the suspect wore dark pants and a baseball cap and had a dark backpack.

Anyone with tips can contact police directly at 902-490-5020 or send anonymous information to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

