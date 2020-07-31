Skip to Main Content
Sexual assault reported at Point Pleasant Park
Police turning to the public for help identifying the suspect

Halifax Regional Police are turning to the public for help in identifying a suspect after a sexual assault was reported at Point Pleasant Park on Thursday afternoon. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

Halifax Regional Police are turning to the public for help in identifying a suspect after a sexual assault was reported at Point Pleasant Park on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the park at 12:20 p.m. They said a man approached a woman he didn't know near the Young Avenue entrance and attempted to touch her in a sexual manner.

The suspect is described as a man with a dark complexion in his late 20s or early 30s with a slim build. He is about five-foot-eight with a closely shaved beard.

Police said the suspect wore dark pants and a baseball cap and had a dark backpack.

Anyone with tips can contact police directly at 902-490-5020 or send anonymous information to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

