Charges pending against N.S. Mountie after alleged sexual assault, says SIRT

Nova Scotia's police watchdog is investigating an RCMP officer after an alleged sexual assault during a party at another officer's home in Yarmouth.

In a news release, the Serious Incident Response Team said charges are pending against the male officer, who was arrested and later released.

The officer is accused of assaulting a woman who was not a member of the RCMP.

The man and the woman did not know each other before the party, said the release. SIRT did not provide any other details.

The incident is alleged to have happened over the weekend and was reported to SIRT on Monday.

The release said a summons to appear in Yarmouth provincial court will be issued to the officer.

SIRT director Felix Cacchione said the investigation is in its infancy and evidence is still being gathered.