Massage therapist faces six more sexual assault charges

Six new sexual assault charges have been laid against a Nova Scotia massage therapist after five more people came forward with complaints, the RCMP says.

Martin Huybers, 52, of Upper Nine Mile River was already charged with three counts of sexual assault involving a woman who had been his client.

The woman said she was sexually assaulted during two massage therapy sessions at a wellness centre on Highway 2 in Elmsdale in 2016.

Huybers expected in court later this month

The five new complainants came forward between July 20 and Sept. 13, prompting police to arrest Huybers again, according to a news release from the RCMP.

Huybers has been released on conditions while he awaits trial. Those conditions include not being allowed to be alone with women in his professional practice.

He is expected to appear in Shubenacadie provincial court on Oct. 29 to face the new charges.

