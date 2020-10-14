19-year-old Inverness County man faces sex charges

A 19-year-old man from Inverness County, N.S., is facing several charges after allegedly sexually assaulting two victims in the community, according to the RCMP.

Along with his sexual assault charges, Hunter James Smith of Sugar Camp is also facing charges of luring a child, indecent acts/exposure, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

The RCMP believe there may be additional alleged victims and want anyone who feels they could be a victim, or has questions or information to share, to contact the Port Hawkesbury RCMP at 902-625-2220.

Smith is expected back in Port Hawkesbury provincial court on Oct. 26.

