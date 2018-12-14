Former SMU groundskeeper found guilty of sexual assault, voyeurism

Matthew Percy, a former groundskeeper at Saint Mary's University in Halifax, has been found guilty of sexual assault and voyeurism.

A woman alleged she was raped in a dorm room on campus after a night of heavy drinking in September 2017.

Before rendering her verdict Friday in provincial court, Judge Elizabeth Buckle said there were numerous minor inconsistencies in Percy's testimony at trial.

Buckle described Percy's testimony around sexual activity as "implausible."

Percy took videos of the sexual activity on his phone. He testified the complainant was actively engaged in the sexual activity when the camera wasn't on her — a claim Buckle said was too coincidental to be believed.

Buckle also spoke about how drunkenness might have affected the complainant's willingness to do things with Percy that she wouldn't agree to do while sober.

The complainant testified she wasn't aware of the video until told by police. She also testified she was heavily intoxicated and had little memory of the walk she and Percy took from a downtown club back to campus.

Percy, on the other hand, had a detailed memory of the walk.

He is due back in court for sentencing on Feb. 14, 2019.

This was the second of four sets of allegations against Percy. He was acquitted at the first trial and has yet to be tried on the other two sets of charges.