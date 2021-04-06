Former Halifax family doctor faces charge of sexual assault

A former family doctor is facing one count of sexual assault in connection with incidents in Dartmouth, N.S., between 2005 and 2007, according to a news release from Halifax Regional Police.

Graeme Hamilton Bethune, 74, of Halifax has been charged after incidents in a home.

Halifax police said Bethune was a family physician at the time of the incidents and was in a position of trust in relation to the alleged victim, who was a patient.

The matter was reported to police in November 2020.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia revoked Bethune's medical licence last year after after he had an inappropriate relationship with a "vulnerable patient."

Bethune told CBC News he was in the process of retiring in 2017.

He is expected to appear in provincial court at a later date.

