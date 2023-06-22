RCMP say youth sexually assaulted at Fall River grocery store

Halifax District RCMP are asking for the public's help identifying a man who they say sexually assaulted a youth in a Fall River store.

Police say they received a call about the incident, which occurred at a grocery store on Highway 2, around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

They were told that three youths and a woman had been shopping when one of the youths was groped by a man, who then quickly left the store.

Police say the suspect is between 20 and 30 years old and around six feet tall. He was wearing a dark blue Coors Light hoodie under a black jacket and black pants, and arrived at the store in a red Hyundai Elantra hatchback.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 902-490-5020. They can also contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

MORE TOP STORIES