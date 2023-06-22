Content
RCMP say youth sexually assaulted at Fall River grocery store

Police say three youths and a woman were shopping when one of the youths was groped by a man, who then quickly left the store.

Incident took place on Wednesday along Highway 2, police say

A still image from security camera footage. A white man is seen with his hood up, wearing a Coors Light hoodie under a dark jacket while he leaves a store.
The suspect in the sexual assault is described as being between 20- and 30-years old, wearing a dark blue Coors Light hoodie under a black jacket and black pants. (Submitted by Nova Scotia RCMP)

Halifax District RCMP are asking for the public's help identifying a man who they say sexually assaulted a youth in a Fall River store.

Police say they received a call about the incident, which occurred at a grocery store on Highway 2, around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

They were told that three youths and a woman had been shopping when one of the youths was groped by a man, who then quickly left the store.

Police say the suspect is between 20 and 30 years old and around six feet tall. He was wearing a dark blue Coors Light hoodie under a black jacket and black pants, and arrived at the store in a red Hyundai Elantra hatchback.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 902-490-5020. They can also contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

