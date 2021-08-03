Dartmouth massage therapist facing another sexual assault charge

A massage therapist in Dartmouth, N.S., faces charges of sexual and aggravated assault, Halifax police said Tuesday.

Trevor Jordan Stevens, 34, has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of aggravated assault.

Halifax Regional Police said in April, their sexual assault investigation team received a report of sexual assaults committed in Dartmouth by a massage therapist during appointments between 2017 and 2019.

Stevens was arrested Aug. 3. He appeared in court Tuesday for an arraignment and is set to return for a bail hearing on Aug 5. None of the charges has been tested in court.

Previous convictions

Earlier this year, a judge found Stevens guilty of sexual assault, assault, two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and overcoming resistance by trying to choke, strangle or suffocate.

Stevens is set to return for sentencing on those convictions in Halifax Supreme Court on Nov 26.

MORE TOP STORIES