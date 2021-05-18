Cape Breton man facing slew of sex-related charges
A man from St. Peter's, N.S., is facing 19 sex-related charges following a months-long investigation.
The RCMP in Cape Breton say officers received a report on Dec. 11 from a woman who said she was sexually assaulted when she was a teenager between 2012 and 2015.
Police say 49-year-old Gordon Wallen Richard was arrested on May 12.
The charges he faces are as follows:
- Seven counts of sexual exploitation of a young person.
- Five counts of sexual assault.
- Five counts of sexual interference.
- Two counts of invitation to sexual touching.
Richard was released on a number of conditions and is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury provincial court on July 26.
