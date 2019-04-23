Sexual assault case hinges on if businessman was 'reckless' by not asking age

An Oakville, Ont., man must wait until the fall to find out if he'll be found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in a Halifax hotel room.

Paul Christopher Coburn, 47, is facing five charges including sexual assault and communicating for the purpose of obtaining sexual services from a child.

Coburn was in Halifax on business on Feb. 21, 2017, when he went on the online classified site Backpages and answered an ad for a massage. Coburn testified in his own defence in the trial. He claimed he was looking for a therapeutic massage for back pain.

In closing arguments Wednesday, the Crown repeated its contention that the wording of the ad Coburn responded to had a sexual connotation. Crown Prosecutor Carla Ball also told Judge Elizabeth Buckle that it was clear from the girl's appearance that she was underage and Coburn failed to take the necessary steps to determine how old she was.

Defence lawyer Joel Pink countered that Coburn only had to take "reasonable" steps to determine the girls age, "not all possible steps."

Coburn had testified he thought the girl in her 20s. Ball said her makeup, clothing and demeanour would have made it clear she was underage and Coburn was "reckless" in not asking the girl how old she was.

Coburn had testified that he was only looking for a massage and he claimed the girl initiated the sexual encounter.

Another man, Leeanthon Oliver, has been convicted of human trafficking in relation to this girl and he is serving an eight-year sentence.

Buckle will give her decision on the charges Coburn faces in October.

