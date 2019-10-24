Former police chief accused of sexually assaulting teen to learn fate today

A judge in Bridgewater, N.S., is expected to deliver a decision today in the case against a former police chief accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

John Collyer was placed on administrative leave from the Bridgewater Police Service in August 2016 after the province's Serious Incident Response Team confirmed it was investigating the alleged assault.

The 26-year veteran of the force was suspended in May 2017 after the independent police watchdog charged him with one count of sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation.

The complainant testified at trial that Collyer asked her an inappropriate question while the two were driving in May 2016 before putting his hand between her legs and assaulting her.

Collyer has denied the accusations.

CBC reporter Blair Rhodes is live blogging from court.

