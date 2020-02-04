Bill requiring sexual assault awareness training for judges is 'promising': professor

A law professor at Dalhousie University who called in 2017 for judges to receive more training regarding sexual assault said it's promising to see federal legislation introduced that would do exactly that.

"Mandating judicial education, whether that comes from the judiciary or whether it comes from parliament, I think is essential," said Elaine Craig.

"And we've got more than enough evidence to demonstrate the need for this type of education and training."

On Tuesday, Liberal cabinet ministers Maryam Monsef and David Lametti and the former interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose proposed Bill C-5, an Act to amend the Judges Act and the Criminal Code. If passed, it would require judges to undergo sensitivity training before presiding over sexual assault cases.

In 2017, Ambrose introduced a similar act, called the Judicial Accountability Through Sexual Assault Law Training Act. It passed the House of Commons with bipartisan support before getting stuck in the Senate.

Craig said she was disappointed when the first act stalled but since then, she said it's made a difference, citing the dismissal of Federal Court Justice Robin Camp.

"I think one of the important things to remember about this particular piece of proposed legislation is that it's already done a lot in terms of changing the culture and attitude, particularly within the judiciary with respect to training in sexual assault law," she said.

During a 2014 Alberta rape trial, the then-provincial court judge asked the complainant why she didn't just keep her "knees together." Complaints about this comment eventually led to an inquiry by the Canadian Judicial Council (CJC).

After a recommendation for his removal by the council, Camp submitted his resignation in 2017.

That same year, Craig called for judges to receive more training regarding sexual assault after provincial court judge Gregory Lenehan acquitted a Halifax taxi driver of a charge of sexual assault involving an intoxicated passenger.

Lenehan came under fire during the case when he said: "clearly, a drunk can consent."

Craig said Lenehan failed to apply the correct definition of capacity to consent when he made his decision.

Emma Halpern, the executive director of the Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland Nova Scotia, said she would like to see the training required for police. (CBC)

Lenehan was cleared of fault by a review committee, but Craig said the case demonstrated that judges need more training in the area of sexual assault.

Emma Halpern, the executive director of the Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland Nova Scotia, said she'd like to see the bill go even further.

"It's 2020 and it should be a no-brainer that … anyone who's dealing, on a regular basis with sexual assault survivors, is receiving this type of trauma-informed education," Halpern said.

She's hoping to see a ripple effect come from the proposed legislature that would also require Crown attorneys, defence counsel and police to receive the training.

'Promising and encouraging'

Craig said she was pleased to hear Ambrose say on Tuesday that the proposed bill is "above politics."

"I think one of the things that's important to remember is that sexual assault and sexualized violence is a nonpartisan issue," she said.

"And so I think it's promising and encouraging to see nonpartisan efforts like this."

