N.S. man convicted of sexually abusing his daughter for 11 years gets new trial

A Nova Scotia man convicted of sexually abusing his daughter from the age of four to 15 has won a new trial.

The man is identified in court documents by the initials N.M. to protect the identity of his daughter. He was previously convicted on nine charges connected to the abuse after a two-day trial in provincial court in Bridgewater.

He appealed both that conviction and a four-year sentence.

Credibility questions

In a decision released Wednesday, the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal agreed with N.M. and ordered a new trial. The court had serious difficulty with how the trial judge, Paul Scovil, assessed the credibility of the accused and his daughter during their testimony in his trial.

"His outburst in Court and his demeanor while observing Crown witnesses made a marked impact on his credibility," Judge Scovil said in his initially decision. "His short denial devoid of any substance, when compared against the whole of the evidence elicited by the Crown rings hollow and is not accepted."

The outburst the judge described came when the daughter was testifying — and N.M. called her testimony "Friggin' bullshit" in the courtroom.

The girl testified that her father abused her over a ten-year period. She described an incident on "New Years of 2015" in which she says her father pulled her on to his lap, placed his hand on her genitals and said "Oh you know you want it."

N.M. testified that never happened.

'Findings of guilt problematic'

The girl also told the court that her father would offer her things she wanted in exchange for sexual favours. Her younger sister testified that she believed her sister did get more from their father than she, but the girls' mother testified that she felt her ex-husband treated both daughters equally.

"The inadequacy of the trial judge's reasons and his failure to consider corroborative evidence potentially supportive of the appellant render his ultimate credibility determination and subsequent findings of guilt problematic," Justice Cindy Bourgeois wrote on behalf of the three-member appeal panel.

While N.M. gets a new trial, the appeal court rejected his complaint about Judge Scovil's decision to allow the girl and her younger sister to testify by closed-circuit television. The appeal court found that the prosecution should have given proper notice that it planned to have the girls testify that way, but found the option of televised testimony was not improper.