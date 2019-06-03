Mother who shared videos of her sexually abusing children faces sentencing

Sentencing is underway for a 40-year-old Bedford, N.S., woman who sexually abused her own children and shared video of it with an American man.

The woman had initially faced 15 charges but pleaded guilty to eight, including sexual assault, child pornography and corrupting a child. The American man is now serving a 26-year prison sentence.

Police in Nova Scotia were initially alerted to the activity by officers with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, who had learned of child pornography being shared through the video sharing service Dropbox, according to an agreed statement of facts presented Monday in Halifax provincial court.

U.S. authorities traced the Nova Scotia woman through a comment she made on the social media account of the American man who was the subject of an investigation.

The Americans contacted Nova Scotia's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit, which investigates cases of child pornography and exploitation, according to the statement of facts.

Members of the unit supplied a Nova Scotia driver's licence photo to the FBI, which said the image matched that of a woman abusing a child in video retrieved from Dropbox.

The ICE unit obtained a search warrant for the woman's Bedford home where they seized electronic devices, including cameras and cellphones.

Images in case are sealed

The woman's identity is being withheld to protect the two children, who are no longer in her care. The Crown has gone to extraordinary lengths to protect them and shield the public from the disturbing and graphic evidence that has been compiled against the woman.

Judge Elizabeth Buckle has granted a sealing order to ensure the images being used in the sentencing hearing are not accessible. Most of the evidence is being introduced in the form of thumbnail images extracted from the videos that police seized. The thumbnails are contained in photo albums that are not visible to people in the public gallery.

RCMP Cpl. Laura Seeley, the lead investigator on the case, told the court Monday that in her six years with the ICE unit she was involved in more than 100 investigations. Only about 10 percent involved what she described as "hands-on" offending such as this case.

Seeley said these types of investigations are very difficult because of constantly changing technology with offenders using virtual private networks, encryption and the dark net to conceal their activity.

"We will never be able to identify the majority of the victims that we're finding," Seeley said.

Help from International Police

She said the work involves looking for breadcrumbs — looking past the offence in the centre of the image to try to pick up clues on where the abuse might be happening. She said bedspreads, fast-food wrappers and patterns on clothing are all used to try to decipher where the offence might have taken place.

Seeley said they can also compare images they recover with a vast database compiled by the international police agency Interpol.

Seeley testified that in this case, the Nova Scotia woman corresponded with her American partner through Skype.

In one video, Seeley said the woman is fondling her eight-year-old daughter while asking the American man — who was observing the abuse live online — whether it excited him. The girl was asleep at the time.

Mother had camera disguised as alarm clock

In other instances, the court was told, the woman would tell her daughter the touching was necessary for medical reasons. When police interviewed the girl, she told them her mother touches her "no no," but she didn't want to talk about it because it was a secret between her and her mother.

The agreed statement of facts, read in court by Crown prosecutor Peter Dostal, said the woman had a camera disguised as an alarm clock in the bathroom of her home.

Some of the videos described in court show the daughter and an even younger son naked in the bathtub. Seeley said police also recovered video of the woman abusing her son while he slept.

The Crown is asking for a sentence of 10 years. The defence is seeking seven.

Buckle is expected to reserve her decision.

