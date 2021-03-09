Sex offender subject of Halifax police warning given 2nd chance at release

A man with a history of violent sexual offences is being given another chance to live in the community, despite concerns about his behaviour during a prior release in the Halifax area.

Gregory Edmund Pike, 53, is under a long-term supervision order after completing a 6½-year sentence for several charges in St. John's including sexual assault and death threats.

When he was first released to a halfway house in March, Halifax Regional Police issued a warning to the public that Pike was a high risk to reoffend.

Just a month after issuing that warning, Pike's release was suspended and he was taken back into custody on April 10. He was accused of taking a knife that another resident had signed out to carve a turkey. When that resident confronted Pike, he said he'd "cut his throat," according to a Parole Board of Canada report from last week.

But no one at the halfway house was prepared to provide a statement to police, so no criminal charges were laid. The board warned Pike that if he continues to behave this way, another offence could lead to a different outcome, namely charges.

Pike's 10-year long-term supervision order means that even though his prison sentence is complete, he must abide by certain conditions in the community or he can be taken back into custody.

The board is releasing Pike with a reprimand, but it still has concerns about his behaviour. The decision does not say where he will be released.

"The latest professional risk assessment, completed in December 2019, indicates that your risk for sexual recidivism remains the same and is estimated as being in the 'Well Above Average Range,'" the board noted.

Pike's release conditions include that he abstain from drugs and alcohol and stay away from children. The board added a new condition that Pike must continue to take his prescribed medication.

