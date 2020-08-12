N.S. serial sex offender dies of natural causes in federal prison

A Nova Scotia inmate with a history of sex crimes has died of natural causes at Dorchester Penitentiary, according to a release from the federal prison in New Brunswick.

Donald Duane Bartlett died while in custody of the medium security sector on Tuesday.

The release late Wednesday said Bartlett was in Correctional Service Canada custody while on remand for outstanding charges that were laid in Nova Scotia.

A spokesperson for Dorchester Penitentiary would not say why Bartlett, 51, was being held at the federal prison on remand.

In January 2019, Bartlett was charged with 12 counts of sexual assault and 12 counts of sexual interference that are alleged to have occurred between 1986 and 1992 in Dartmouth, N.S.

He pleaded not guilty last August and had elected trial by judge alone in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

Bartlett had a criminal record going back 29 years involving sexual assaults of children ranging in age from babies to 11-year-olds.

The release said Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances of Bartlett's death.

