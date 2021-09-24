Police allege high-risk sex offender bought cellphone at Halifax mall to access porn

A high-risk sex offender Halifax police warned the public about Monday has been arrested for allegedly accessing pornography.

Jeffrey Daniel MacIntyre, 30, is shown in an undated photo from Halifax Regional Police. He was arrested at a Halifax mall Thursday night. (Halifax Regional Police)

Jeffrey Daniel MacIntyre, 30, recently completed his sentence for possession of child pornography and breach of a recognizance. He had previously been convicted of several criminal offences for luring and sexually assaulting a child.

On Monday, police warned he was a high-risk offender and was living in Halifax. Halifax Regional Police said Friday they've been closely monitoring MacIntyre.

Officers arrested him Thursday at 9 p.m. AT.

In a news release Friday, police alleged MacIntyre went to a shopping centre where he obtained a cellphone, which he used to access pornography.

MacIntyre was expected in court Friday to answer five counts of breaching a court order.

MORE TOP STORIES