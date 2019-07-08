The trial of a former Bridgewater, N.S., police chief accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl began Monday in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

John Collyer was charged two years ago with sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation following an investigation by Nova Scotia's independent police watchdog, the Serious Incident Response Team.

Collyer and his lawyer were in court in Bridgewater Monday as the week-long trial opened.

The court is expected to hear an application Monday afternoon on the admissibility of evidence around the previous sexual history of the complainant.

SIRT alleged that three years ago, while Collyer was chief of the Bridgewater Police Service, he was in a position of trust and used his hand to touch the girl, who was 17 at the time, in a sexual way. The allegations also state Collyer invited the girl to touch him sexually.

He was placed on administrative leave in August 2016 after SIRT said it was investigating an allegation of sexual assault. Collyer was suspended in May 2017 after he was charged.

He was officially removed from the Bridgewater Police Service payroll on Aug. 11, 2018.

