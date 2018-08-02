Sex abuse claim sparks lawsuit against N.S. Catholic diocese

A man who says he was sexually abused by a priest as a boy in Halifax in the 1960s has filed notice that he is planning a lawsuit against the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth.

His lawyer believes if certified by the Nova Scotia Supreme Court the class-action lawsuit could eventually involve many more sex abuse claimants.

"It seems likely to me that there are hundreds, perhaps many hundreds, of potential victims out there," lawyer John McKiggan, of the Halifax law firm McKiggan Hebert, said Thursday.

The lead plaintiff in the case is Douglas Champagne, who in court documents claims he was abused by priest George G. Epoch while he was an altar boy at Canadian Martyr's Church on Inglis Street.

Boy sought counselling after father left

The lawsuit says Champagne's father abandoned his family in 1960 and Douglas Champagne, then eight, was sent to Epoch for counselling.

"He came from a vulnerable family — single mom, a number of kids. And his mom wanted him to join the church and become an altar boy because she thought it would be good for him," McKiggan said.

In court documents, Champagne says he became a "knight of the altar" in 1962 and that Epoch asked him to stay one day after the other boys left. Champagne says Epoch told him he loved him and then sexually assaulted him in the garment room of the church, and in Epoch's room at the priest's dormitory.

The alleged abuse went on for months, Champagne says.

"Other priests that lived at the residence looked at Douglas with a combination of disgust and sympathy," the notice of action filed with lawsuit claims. "They did not lift a finger to prevent the abuse that they knew or ought to have known was taking place."

Canadian Martyrs church has since merged with another congregation and the church building has been torn down. Epoch died in Ontario in 1986. According to the Nova Scotia Justice Department's 2001 Kaufman Report, Epoch sexually abused many male and female children on First Nations reserves during his time in Ontario.

John McKiggan of Halifax law firm McKiggan Hebert is handling the class-action lawsuit. (CBC)

McKiggan acted on behalf of sex-abuse victims in a $16-million settlement with the Diocese of Antigonish. He said 142 victims received compensation for abuse by priests.

'We know there are others'

Since the Halifax-Yarmouth diocese is twice the size of the Antigonish diocese, he expects a proportionate number of victims to step forward.

"There is no reason to believe that the Halifax-Yarmouth diocese ran its affairs any differently than the Antigonish diocese did. The policies were the same," he said.

"We already know that there have been a number of priests publicly who have been convicted. We know there are others who have been assaulted [and] not been made public."

Priests Angus McRae, Edouard Josepth Theriault, Robert MacDougall, and Albert LeBlanc all pleaded guilty between 1980 and 2012 to sexually abusing young parishioners while working in the Halifax-Yarmouth diocese.

McKiggan said the decision to launch a class-action lawsuit is linked to efforts by the Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth to allow it to divide its assets among dozens of parish corporations.

McKiggan said that would possibly leave victims unable to collect on judgments made against the archdiocese as a whole.

"It would mean quite possibly that they would have no means of recovering compensation for the harms and losses that they suffered at the hands of sexually abusive priests," he said.

McKiggan said the next step is to apply to the Nova Scotia Supreme Court to certify the class-action lawsuit.

He said litigation could drag on for years, depending on how the Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth proceeds. The archdiocese learned of the lawsuit Thursday afternoon and told CBC News it is reviewing it with its legal advisers.

"The Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth condemns sexual abuse of all forms," John Williams, vicar-general of the archdiocese, said in a statement Thursday.

"The archdiocese has an established process in place to address claims brought for any historic sexual abuse. The archdiocese makes a sincere attempt to do the right thing by way of the victims and achieve an appropriate and fair settlement for established claims."

Williams said he could not speak about the specific allegations while the matter was before the courts.

With files from Jon Tattrie