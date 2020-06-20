Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Lunenburg County

The severe thunderstorm warning ended at 6:27 p.m. AT on Saturday.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Lunenburg County, N.S., on Saturday.

The area may experience strong wind gusts, up to nickel-size hail and heavy rain.

According to the alert, which was posted at 5:36 p.m. AT on Saturday, "an intense thunderstorm in the New Germany area is drifting southward."

"This storm is giving intense lightning, downpours, wind gusts of 90 km/h or higher and hail of 2 cm or larger. The storm between Bridgewater and Mahone Bay has now weakened," Environment Canada said.

Environment Canada said heavy downpours can cause flash flooding and water pooling on the roads. It also said "intense lightning" is also likely.

