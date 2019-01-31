2 people hurt after vehicle crashes into gas station in Lower Sackville

Two people were hurt this evening when a pickup truck drove the wrong way on Highway 101 and then crashed into a gas station in Lower Sackville, N.S.

RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said around 5 p.m. police got 911 calls about a vehicle travelling inbound in the outbound lane of Highway 101.

"There were several vehicles that were impacted by this vehicle," he said. "They were either put off the road or off onto the shoulder of the road."

RCMP tried to stop the vehicle within seconds of the 911 calls, but it exited and "drove directly" into the Irving gas station on the corner of Sackville Drive and Beaver Bank Road.

"We're very fortunate other people weren't seriously injured or killed in this incident."

Hutchinson said two people were hurt: the driver and a person inside the store. He didn't know of any injuries on the highway.

Stephen Turner, the acting chief of Halifax Regional Fire, told CBC that ambulances took "several people" to hospital. He said the vehicle had crashed into a gas station.

"Firefighters just finished stabilizing the building and police are taking over for their investigation," he said at 6:20 p.m.

RCMP tweeted that they were routing traffic around the crash.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RCMPNS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RCMPNS</a> are on scene and traffic is being detoured. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LowerSackville?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LowerSackville</a> 2/2 —@RCMPNS <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RCMPNS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RCMPNS</a> in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LowerSackville?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LowerSackville</a> are responding to a collision at the intersection of Beaverbank Rd. and Sackville Dr. 1/2 —@RCMPNS