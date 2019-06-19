Settlement reached in complaint against New Waterford legion

A human rights complaint against the Royal Canadian Legion in New Waterford N.S., last May has been settled.

A member of the branch, Jason McDonald, said he was harassed for being gay.

Following his complaint, the executive resigned and the branch closed for a month.

In a news release Thursday, the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission said the parties have reached a settlement through the commission's restorative process.

The terms of that settlement are not being made public. But the commission said the parties are "moving ahead and putting the matter behind them".

CBC reached out to McDonald, but he said he cannot discuss the settlement.



