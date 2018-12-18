ServiCom call centre closer to reopening in 2019

The ServiCom call centre in Cape Breton is a step closer to reopening "as soon as possible" after a U.S.-based company won its assets at an auction for $1.5 million, Nova Scotia Business Minister Geoff MacLellan announced Tuesday.

Anthony Marlowe, CEO of Marlowe Companies Inc. (MCI), had expressed interest in buying the call centre before the layoffs were announced. The Sydney centre closed suddenly Dec. 6, leaving 600 people without a job.

"I can say with absolute certainty, Anthony is committed to getting this open as soon as possible, the Sydney call centre resuming operations," MacLellan said.

MCI holdings include several telecommunications and call centre support companies.

MacLellan, who is also an MLA for the area, said the deadline to finalize the deal is Friday, but he expects that could happen as soon as Wednesday.

"At this point, there is still a court process that has to unfold.... but at this point, it looks like MCI will be the group that will carry on in Sydney," said MacLellan, adding that "everything looks really positive in terms of the completeness of the process."

If all goes well, MacLellan said the call centre would reopen in early 2019.

"This is a very scary time for people in the community that I love so much — so for us, for Glace Bay, Sydney, New Waterford and all points in between ... this is good news," he said.