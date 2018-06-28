Serious crash involving motorcycle shuts down Highway 102 northbound

A serious crash involving a motorcycle has closed Highway 102 northbound near Millbrook First Nation.

Nova Scotia RCMP say traffic on Highway 102, northbound, is closed between exits 12 and 13 with traffic being rerouted at Exit 12, the Brookfield exit. They're asking people to avoid the area if possible.

Callers to the CBC newsroom said the collision appeared to involve someone on a motorcycle.

Highway 102 southbound remains open to traffic.