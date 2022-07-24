Man has serious injuries after motorcycle crash in Antigonish County

Antigonish District RCMP are investigating a motorcycle crash on Saturday that left a Truro man with serious injuries.

RCMP responded to the crash in Malignant Cove on Saturday afternoon. They say a motorcycle was travelling on Highway 245 when it left the road and ended up in the ditch.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 52-year-old man from Truro, was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

Highway 245 was closed for several hours but has reopened.