Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash near Tantallon

A man has serious injuries following a motorcycle crash on Highway 103 near Tantallon Saturday evening.

Halifax District RCMP was called about a lone motorcycle that had left the road at the Exit 5 inbound off-ramp to Tantallon around 7:16 p.m. AT.

The man, who was driving the motorcycle, was airlifted to hospital. A female passenger was also hurt, but police said she is expected to survive.

Police say the off-ramp from Highway 103 was closed for several hours. It reopened around 1 a.m. Sunday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020. Information can be provided anonymously to Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by submitting a secure web tip or by using the P3 Tips App.

