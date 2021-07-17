Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after multi-vehicle crash in Cape Breton

The driver of a pickup truck has life-threatening injuries after a multi-vehicle crash in Cape Breton Friday evening.

RCMP were called to the scene on a narrow stretch of Highway 105 in South Haven, about 20 kilometres northeast of Baddeck, around 7:07 p.m.

Sgt. Andrew Joyce said there were three vehicles involved in the crash, including a pickup truck, a Jeep and a Honda Civic.

The pickup truck and the Civic had been travelling toward Baddeck and the Jeep had been travelling toward Sydney when the collision occurred.

"The pickup truck and the jeep were directly involved in a collision and the Honda Civic, which was travelling behind the pickup truck, had some debris from the initial impact hit onto its vehicle," Joyce said.

Several transport trucks are seen parked on Highway 105 in South Haven after a collision late Friday closed the area overnight. (Brittany Wentzell/CBC)

Joyce said five people were injured in the collision. Some had to be taken to hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital before being airlifted to hospital in Halifax.

Joyce said the people involved are between 28 and 47.

The area was closed to traffic overnight, delaying several transport trucks on their route to the ferry in North Sydney.

The area reopened just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

