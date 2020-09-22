Serial drunk driver Terry Naugle dies in prison

A Nova Scotia man with a lengthy history of impaired-driving offences has died in prison of natural causes.

Corrections Canada announced the death of Terrance (Terry) Naugle, 62, Wednesday. He was serving a 15-year sentence at Dorchester Penitentiary in New Brunswick for charges including impaired driving, operating a vehicle while prohibited, obstructing a peace officer and possession of property obtained by crime.

At his sentencing in September, Crown prosecutor Melanie Perry described Naugle as "the worst of the worst" impaired drivers.

Naugle has 71 prior criminal convictions and was suffering from lung cancer.

He pleaded guilty to eight offences from three incidents, leading to this latest prison term.

At the time of his sentencing, the 15-year term was believed to be the longest for impaired-driving offences ever handed down in Nova Scotia.

At that sentencing, Justice Jamie Campbell of the Nova Scotia Supreme Court noted Naugle looked older than his years, and that he is "not just a dying man, he appears to be a broken man."

