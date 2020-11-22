Man sprayed with unknown substance at Halifax Transit terminal

A man was sprayed with a sensory irritant at a Halifax Transit terminal in Halifax on Sunday morning.

Police responded to 320 Lacewood Drive after receiving a call at 11:25 a.m.

According to a police release, a man who was not known to the victim sprayed him with an unknown substance before fleeing toward the nearby Canada Games Centre.

He entered a vehicle described as a Toyota or a Nissan and left the area.

Following the incident, a friend of the victim helped him flush his eyes. No one else in the area was injured.

The suspect is described by police as large male wearing black pants and a red hooded sweater.

A similar incident occurred at Shoppers Drug Mart on Quinpool Road on Nov. 10. Several people were affected.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.

