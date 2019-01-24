Porters Lake development to provide affordable housing for seniors

A new development in Porters Lake, N.S., seeks to provide affordable housing geared toward seniors, with $663,000 from the provincial and federal governments going toward the project.

This spring, 13 one-bedroom-plus-den units will become available for anyone with an annual income of $33,000 or less. Four of the units will quality for the province's rent supplement program, with rent for those units capped at 30 per cent of a person's annual income.

Eastern Shore MLA Kevin Murphy said affordable housing for people on fixed incomes, particularly for seniors, was something he heard a lot about when he campaigned for office and it continues to be an issue regularly raised at his constituency office.

"Without a doubt the demand is there," he said. "People come into our office on a weekly basis with different scenarios where housing becomes a challenge for them."

The affordable housing units are expected to open in the spring. (Steve Lawrence/CBC)

Kathleen Bruce, a member of the Porters Lake Seniors Club, agreed with Murphy's assessment and welcomed the announcement.

"I think there's a great need in our community for this type of housing," she said. "I think this is a great thing."

The private development, built by Lee Theriault Construction and owned by LMLT Investments Ltd., is intended to support residents as they age. Bathrooms will be equipped with raised toilets, wall-mounted grab bars and low-threshold showers with seats and handheld showerheads.

Four of the units will be completely barrier free, while the rest of them will be accessible to someone in a wheelchair. Murphy, who along with being Speaker of the House has championed accessibility issues, said new developments are an opportunity to make spaces accessible to all people.

Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook MP Darrell Samson said programs such as this are particularly important for rural communities because they mean people don't have to move away as they're looking to downsize or find accessible living options.

"We don't want seniors to have to leave their communities."