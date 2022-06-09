Inflation forcing N.S. seniors to make difficult budget decisions

A Halifax senior says the high cost of living is forcing her to make tough decisions around her budget — choosing between visiting her daughters in Cape Breton and spending the money on food.

Judy Bonnell is originally from Cape Breton, but now lives at Northwood's independent living facility. She said rising transportation and food costs have severely affected her quality of life.

"In the last couple of years, especially in the last year, I've noticed a big difference," said Bonnell, who is on the board of directors of Spencer House, a non-profit organization that helps seniors in south-end Halifax.

Bonnell has a fixed income from her pension. But she said she can't afford to buy bus tickets or groceries, and she has come to rely on Spencer House for much of her social interaction and meals.

She said she can get a full meal at lunchtime during the week for $7, and she usually brings home leftovers to eat on the weekend.

Meals are available at Spencer House in Halifax on weekdays. (CBC)

She said she's also had to give up some of her hobbies, including baking and seeing concerts at the Rebecca Cohn Auditorium.

"You think about what you could be doing and what you're able to do because of the finances ... and it is frustrating," said Bonnell.

"And it does make you feel as though nobody cares. It affects your mental health."

Doug Cooney, 71, is also a member of Spencer House. He said he hasn't been affected by rising prices, as he doesn't have a "broad menu."

"I don't eat very much, I have baked beans and cereal," Cooney said.

'Rock and a hard place'

Bonnell's story resonates with Bill VanGorder, senior spokesperson of CARP, formerly known as the Canadian Association of Retired Persons.

VanGorder said he's heard from many CARP members that they are finding it more and more difficult to adjust to the rising cost of living, while their pensions stay the same.

Bill VanGorder is a senior spokesperson of CARP, formerly known as the Canadian Association of Retired Persons. (David Laughlin/CBC)

He said this has many seniors "between a rock and a hard place" and it's forcing them to make hard decisions that affect their quality of life.

"People may find that they can't drive their car as often. They can't take part in the social activities that they wanted to," VanGorder said.

"They can't even do the day-to-day things that they used to because they can't afford it."

Charitable organizations

To help make ends meet, some seniors are seeking help from charitable organizations in their area.

Denise Daley, the executive director of Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank in Halifax, said about 20 per cent of their clients are seniors.

She said people turn to the food bank because of the high cost of food or just as a help to supplement their income.

Daley said people using the food bank are appreciative that they can "take groceries out of the mix" when it comes to balancing their budgets.

Denise Daley is the executive director of Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank in Halifax. (Robert Short/CBC)

Even with the existing high demand for their services, Daley said she is hoping that with more financial help from the public and more volunteers, they can expand their services.

"One of the things we'd really want to do for our seniors is to increase the number of deliveries we are able to do," Daley said.

"If we have more volunteer drivers, we can definitely do more for our seniors, add more food boxes on our driving days or delivery days ... because they really appreciate it."

