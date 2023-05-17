Cole Harbour coffee shop's second location will recreate historic Halifax building

A local Cole Harbour café and gift shop is expanding to the Halifax side after a new development proposal was approved Tuesday evening.

The Halifax and West Community Council voted to approve the construction of Jason Selby's small business, Selby's Bunker Coffee and Gifts. This will be Selby's second location, the first one being on Cole Harbour Road in Dartmouth.

The café will replace the old Gibson's Appraisers Ltd., located at 6318 Chebucto Rd., and will also include a residential unit in the basement.

This building has been vacant for several years. The windows are boarded up and it's covered in graffiti. It wasn't long after Selby purchased the building two years ago that he and his development team realized it would need to be demolished and reconstructed.

Despite its rough shape, many community members are fond of this place.

Gibson's Appraisals Ltd. has been vacant for several years. It will be demolished and reconstructed into Selby's Bunker. (Patrick Callaghan/CBC)

A front view of the empty Gibson's building. (Patrick Callaghan/CBC)

"It's a building that's easy to love," said Peter Henry, the architect working on this project. Henry says they have committed to replicating its exact shape and size.

Selby told the CBC in an interview that honouring this building is important to him and his team.

"We do hope to save some of the character elements and do something special to pay homage to the building's history in the community," he said.

"We're very mindful of the special place that it's been for so many, so we hope to reflect that in the new build."

Positive Feedback

Before its approval, community members were given the opportunity to assess Selby's proposal, which included pictures of the design. Many were pleased with what they saw and no one opposed the new construction. Their comments were attached in a report prepared by planners from the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The proposed design for the interior of Selby's Bunker. (Jason Selby, Peter Henry and David Chaisson)

"I'm pleased to see the new design pays tribute to the original architecture and maintains the integrity of the location at two intersecting streets. Most of us in the area have a real soft spot for the building," said one community member.

Another said, "going to Selby's feels like visiting a friend's house. You are always welcome, treated with kindness and leave with a huge smile on your face."

Others acknowledged that a new café would be a "good amenity" for the neighbourhood, according to the report.

'Growth is on the horizon'

Selby opened his first location in 2019. He says his small business was one of thousands in the province affected greatly by COVID-19.

He credited the support of the Cole Harbour community and his "hard-working" staff for getting the café through the pandemic.

"I think that it's exciting that growth is on the horizon as we look to expand into the Halifax side, and you know hopefully sooner than later we'll be able to see all that come into fruition," said Selby.

Selby says he's not sure when the café will open since the project is still in its early stages. But he says he'd love to see it open sometime next year if everything goes smoothly.



