'Security risk' closes Nova Scotia legislature to visitors

The Nova Scotia Legislature will be temporarily closed to visitors starting Friday because of a "security risk."

"We have become aware of several threats, both specific and non-specific, relating to Province House and nearby locations," James Charlton, chief clerk of the Nova Scotia Assembly, wrote in an email circulated to each caucus.

Reached by phone Thursday evening, Charlton wouldn't provide details on the threats or the locations involved.

Asked whether the threats were related to the ongoing protests in Ottawa and at the Ambassador Bridge, Charlton replied that they were "a factor."

In the email to the caucuses, Charlton said operations inside Province House will continue as usual and it will reopen once security risk subsides. Province House will remain open to members, assembly, government and caucus staff, the press gallery and committee witnesses.

In the email Charlton said the decision behind the temporary closure to visitors came after consultation with Nova Scotia RCMP and Halifax Regional Police.

"The recommendation to temporarily close to the general public is being made to protect the ongoing safety and security of members, staff and the building itself," Charlton wrote.

He noted that it's a similar measure implemented during the fall sitting, when Province House was also closed to the public.

