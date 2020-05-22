Section of Highway 12 closed due to forest fire
Highway 12 near Chester Basin is closed southbound due to a forest fire at Rafuse Road, according to Nova Scotia RCMP. Drivers are being turned around and asked to avoid the area.
The fire was called in sometime after 5 p.m. Friday.
Police said RCMP, several fire departments and at least one Lands and Forestry helicopter are on the scene.
On Friday, fire restrictions and burn bans were in effect throughout the whole province.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
