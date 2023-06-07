Section of Highway 103 will reopen Wednesday night to some types of traffic

A section of Highway 103 in southwestern Nova Scotia that was closed due to local wildfires will be reopening in phases, beginning Wednesday night.

In a news release, the province said the stretch of highway between exits 27 and 30 will be open from 8 p.m. AT to 6 a.m. for health-care workers and commercial vehicles registered to carry 14,000 kilograms.

The province said that between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m., the road will only be open to emergency vehicles.

It said the highway could close at any point as a result of changing conditions.

The province said health-care workers will be required to show identification.

A wildfire burning in Shelburne County is the largest in the province's history. As of Wednesday afternoon, it covered about 23,411 hectares, or 234 square kilometres.

At a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Eddie Nickerson, the warden for the Municipality of the District of Barrington, said a fire at a construction and demolition landfill near Highway 103 is now out.

"With the fire put out, it does alleviate that concern of the safety of passing by that area with vehicles," he said.

The province also noted a mandatory evacuation order remains in place for part of Shelburne County. It said people under that order should not travel to the area. Several local roads remain closed.

