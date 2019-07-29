Video captures section of Antigonish road collapse into river

A section of Cloverville Road in Antigonish, N.S., collapsed into a river Monday evening.

Tareq Hadhad, founder and CEO of Peace by Chocolate, happened to be driving toward that section of road around 6:30 p.m. when he could see it disintegrating in the distance. He pulled over, took out his phone and started recording.

"That was really scary, we haven't seen anything like this before. It was absolutely terrifying," Hadhad told CBC News.

He said it had been raining heavily in the area.

We are living an incredible day in the Antigonish area in Nova Scotia after a massive rainy day like never before ... And roads are literally collapsing leaving our cars stock behind. It's just the beginning of the effects of Climate change! terrifying. <a href="https://t.co/i4unhDzuin">pic.twitter.com/i4unhDzuin</a> —@TareqHadhad

Hadhad said he was glad there was just enough daylight to see what was happening ahead.

"Even if we were late by two hours, and it was dark in the area, it could have been much worse," he said.

CBC News contacted the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal and it is looking into the matter.

MORE TOP STORIES