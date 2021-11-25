Section of Cabot Trail washed out by rainstorm to reopen Tuesday

The section of the Cabot Trail between Ingonish and Neils Harbour, N.S., that was washed out during a storm last month will reopen on Tuesday.

Parks Canada said the area within the Cape Breton Highlands National Park was hit with 270 millimetres of rain during the November storm, which damaged a 15 kilometre-stretch of the trail, making it impassable.

After the storm, many people who live and work in northern Cape Breton were forced to take a three-hour detour through Chéticamp because part of the two-lane highway is washed out between the two communities.

In a news release Sunday, Parks Canada said the roadway at Marrach Brook near the Broad Cove Campground would open to one-lane traffic at 2 p.m. AT Tuesday.

Drone footage of Cabot Trail shows extent of storm damage Duration 0:48 A tour of Nova Scotia's Cabot Trail, north of Ingonish, shows the scale of damage from a punishing rainstorm. (Steve Lawrence /CBC) 0:48

It said motorists should still expect delays while construction continues for several more months.

The highway was expected to reopen last week, but was delayed after the area was hit with a snowstorm.

Parks Canada said crews are continuing to work on replacing culverts near Still Brook and Black Brook, and repairing other sections of the Cabot Trail.

