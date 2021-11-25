Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia·New

Section of Cabot Trail washed out by rainstorm to reopen Tuesday

The section of the Cabot Trail between Ingonish and Neils Harbour, N.S., that was washed out during last month's wind and rainstorm will reopen on Tuesday.

Stretch between Ingonish and Neils Harbour, N.S, will reopen to one-lane traffic

CBC News ·
Part of the Cabot Trail is seen was washed away at Warren Brook. (Steve Lawrence/CBC)

The section of the Cabot Trail between Ingonish and Neils Harbour, N.S., that was washed out during a storm last month will reopen on Tuesday.

Parks Canada said the area within the Cape Breton Highlands National Park was hit with 270 millimetres of rain during the November storm, which damaged a 15 kilometre-stretch of the trail, making it impassable.

After the storm, many people who live and work in northern Cape Breton were forced to take a three-hour detour through Chéticamp because part of the two-lane highway is washed out between the two communities.

In a news release Sunday, Parks Canada said the roadway at Marrach Brook near the Broad Cove Campground would open to one-lane traffic at 2 p.m. AT Tuesday.

Drone footage of Cabot Trail shows extent of storm damage

17 days ago
Duration 0:48
A tour of Nova Scotia's Cabot Trail, north of Ingonish, shows the scale of damage from a punishing rainstorm. (Steve Lawrence /CBC) 0:48

It said motorists should still expect delays while construction continues for several more months.

The highway was expected to reopen last week, but was delayed after the area was hit with a snowstorm.

Parks Canada said crews are continuing to work on replacing culverts near Still Brook and Black Brook, and repairing other sections of the Cabot Trail.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now