Nova Scotia

Secret deal struck over safety dispute involving old Bloomfield school site

A lawyer for the Halifax Regional Municipality says the city has reached an agreement with the owner of a derelict property that was deemed a safety hazard.

Lawyers for city and property firm would not disclose details

Blair Rhodes · CBC News ·
A man walks his dog past a brick building covered in graffiti.
An inspection by Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency last month found the Bloomfiled site was an 'immediate safety risk.' (Robert Short/CBC)

Josh Judah spoke on Tuesday at a hearing before Nova Scotia's Utility and Review Board.

The property in question is the former Bloomfield school site on Agricola Street in the city's north end.

A city fire inspector deemed the property an "immediate safety risk" and ordered the developer, BANC Investments, to conduct a structural integrity assessment. BANC's owner, developer Alex Halef, appealed the order to the board and was granted a stay.

The city appealed the stay order, leading to Tuesday's hearing.

But after an hour of closed-door negotiations, lawyers for the city and BANC emerged to say they had reached an agreement. Neither side would provide details about what it entails.

A hearing has been scheduled for early in the new year to confirm the matter has been resolved.

