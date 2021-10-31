Police investigate 2nd weekend shooting in Dartmouth neighbourhood

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a second shooting in Dartmouth this weekend.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Ruben Court and Roleika Drive on Saturday around 7:30 p.m. AT.

A shooting that damaged a vehicle was reported in the same area around the same time Friday evening.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages but the incident is not believed to be random. They're working to determine if the two shootings are related.

There were no reported injuries in either shooting.

Anyone with information or video from the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-8477.

MORE TOP STORIES